On Monday, Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Trinseo's EPS to be near $1.92 on sales of $1.02 billion.

Trinseo reported a profit of $1.68 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $917 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 14.29 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 11.18 percent from the year-ago period.

Here's how the Trinseo's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate 1.63 1.81 2.28 1.34 EPS Actual 2.18 1.39 2.42 1.68

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Trinseo. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.