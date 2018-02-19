Trinseo Earnings Preview
On Monday, Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect Trinseo's EPS to be near $1.92 on sales of $1.02 billion.
Trinseo reported a profit of $1.68 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $917 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 14.29 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 11.18 percent from the year-ago period.
Here's how the Trinseo's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|Q1 2017
|Q4 2016
|EPS Estimate
|1.63
|1.81
|2.28
|1.34
|EPS Actual
|2.18
|1.39
|2.42
|1.68
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.
Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Trinseo. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
