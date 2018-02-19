Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE: HCLP) will be releasing its next round of earnings Monday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Hi-Crush Partners reporting earnings of 51 cents per share on sales of $200.48 million.

Hi-Crush Partners EPS in the same period a year ago was a loss of 11 cents per share. Sales were $67 million. If the company were to match the current consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be up 563.64 percent. Revenue would be up 197.90 percent from the year-ago period.

Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.15 -0.03 -0.1 EPS Actual 0.32 0.18 -0.07 -0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.95 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Hi-Crush Partners stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.