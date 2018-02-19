On Monday, America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect America's Car-Mart earnings of 55 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $136.2 million, according to the consensus estimate.

America's Car-Mart EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 35 cents per share. Sales were $138 million. If the company were to match the current consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be up 57.14 percent. Revenue would be down 1.83 percent on a year-over-year basis.

Here's how the America's Car-Mart's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.91 0.65 0.64 EPS Actual 0.79 0.9 0.72 0.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.63 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on America's Car-Mart stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

America's Car-Mart's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.car-mart.com/Inventory