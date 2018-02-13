On Tuesday, MetLife (NYSE: MET) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for MetLife is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict MetLife will report earnings of $1.05 on revenue of $15.5 billion.

MetLife's earnings in the same period a year ago were $1.28 cents per share. Quarterly sales came in at $17 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 17.97 percent. Sales would be down 9.84 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 EPS Estimate 0.94 1.28 1.28 EPS Actual 1.09 1.3 1.41

Q4 EPS Estimate: $1.05

Q4 Revenues Estimate: $15.5 billion

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.79 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts' have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on MetLife stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.