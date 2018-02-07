On Wednesday, IAC/InterActiveCorp - Common Stock (NASDAQ: IAC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for IAC/InterActiveCorp is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp earnings of 92 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $891.5 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, IAC/InterActiveCorp reported earnings of 93 cents per share on revenue of $811 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 9.9 percent increase in revenue from the same quarter last year. IAC/InterActiveCorp's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.64 0.34 EPS Actual 0.55 0.74 0.29

Q4 EPS Estimate: 92 cents per share

Q4 Revenues Estimate: $891 million

Stock Performance

As of Feb. 7, IAC/InterActiveCorp's share price was $140.24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 87.69 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on IAC/InterActiveCorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.