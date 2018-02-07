IAC/InterActiveCorp's Q4 Earnings Preview
On Wednesday, IAC/InterActiveCorp - Common Stock (NASDAQ: IAC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for IAC/InterActiveCorp is included in the following report.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp earnings of 92 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $891.5 million, according to the consensus estimate.
In the same quarter last year, IAC/InterActiveCorp reported earnings of 93 cents per share on revenue of $811 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 9.9 percent increase in revenue from the same quarter last year. IAC/InterActiveCorp's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|Q1 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|0.64
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.55
|0.74
|0.29
Q4 EPS Estimate: 92 cents per share
Q4 Revenues Estimate: $891 million
Stock Performance
As of Feb. 7, IAC/InterActiveCorp's share price was $140.24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 87.69 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on IAC/InterActiveCorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.