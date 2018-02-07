On Wednesday, FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for FormFactor is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, FormFactor analysts model for earnings of 27 cents per share on sales of $130.5 million.

In the same quarter last year, FormFactor reported earnings of 2 cents per share on sales of $123.8 million. If the company were to match the current consensus estimate, revenue would be have grown 5.35 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.27 0.2 0.18 EPS Actual 0.34 0.4 0.24 0.2

Q4 EPS Estimate: 27 cents per share

Q4 Revenues Estimate: $130 million

Stock Performance

Shares of FormFactor were trading at $13.35. Over the last 52-week period, shares of FormFactor are up 5.12 percent.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on FormFactor stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. FormFactor's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.