On Wednesday, Allstate (NYSE: ALL) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Allstate's EPS to be at $1.53 on sales of $7.99 billion.

Allstate earnings in the same period a year ago were $2.17. Quarterly sales came in at $7 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 29 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 3.46 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 EPS Estimate 0.84 1.05 1.22 EPS Actual 1.6 1.38 1.79

Q4 EPS Estimate: $1.53

Q4 Revenues Estimate: $7 billion

Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate were trading at $95.02 as of Feb. 7. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.64 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Allstate. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Allstate's Q4 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.