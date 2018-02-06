Olin Earnings Preview
Olin (NYSE: OLN) unveils its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for today's Q4 earnings announcement
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts covering Olin modeled for quarterly EPS of 43 cents per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
Olin EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 31 cents per share. Revenue was $1 billion. If the company were to match the current consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, sales would be up 10.39 percent from the same quarter last year. Olin's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|Q1 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.11
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.04
|0.15
Q4 EPS Estimate: 43 cents per share
Q4 Revenues Estimate: $1 billion
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, Olin shares are up 20.68 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.
Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Olin stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.