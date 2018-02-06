Market Overview

Olin Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 06, 2018 1:07pm   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For February 6, 2018
Olin Sees RS Rating Improve To 71 (Investor's Business Daily)

Olin (NYSE: OLN) unveils its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for today's Q4 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Olin modeled for quarterly EPS of 43 cents per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

Olin EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 31 cents per share. Revenue was $1 billion. If the company were to match the current consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, sales would be up 10.39 percent from the same quarter last year. Olin's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017
EPS Estimate 0.44 0.11 0.22
EPS Actual 0.31 0.04 0.15

 

Q4 EPS Estimate: 43 cents per share
Q4 Revenues Estimate: $1 billion

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, Olin shares are up 20.68 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Olin stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

