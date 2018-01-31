Earnings Preview For Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) will be releasing its next round of earnings Wednesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for today's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Vertex earnings will be near 53 cents per share on sales of $594.4 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Vertex posted a profit of 35 cents per share on sales of $458.4 million. Revenue would be up 29.59 percent from the same quarter last year.

Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 EPS Estimate 0.3 0.35 1.2 EPS Actual 0.53 0.39 0.41

Q4 EPS Estimate: 53 cents per share

Q4 Revenues Estimate: $594 million

Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex were trading at $167.14 as of Jan. 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 91.3 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Vertex stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Vertex's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.