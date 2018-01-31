Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tractor Supply's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 31, 2018 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
Related TSCO
Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2018
34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for today's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Tractor Supply modeled for quarterly EPS of 87 cents per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 7.45 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 0.68 percent from the same quarter last year.

Tractor Supply's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016
EPS Estimate 0.68 1.27 0.53 0.91
EPS Actual 0.72 1.25 0.46 0.94

 

Q4 EPS Estimate: 87 cents per share
Q4 Revenues Estimate: $1 billion

Stock Performance

As of Jan. 31, Tractor Supply's share price was around $79. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.37 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Tractor Supply stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Tractor Supply's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSCO)

Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2018
34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Tractor Supply Is 'Operating Well,' But Analyst Says Downgrade Necessary
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Jobless Claims, Natural Gas, Trump & Mueller
Favorable Weather Conditions Isn't Enough To Keep This Analyst Bullish On Tractor Supply Company
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TSCO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.