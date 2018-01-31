Tractor Supply's Earnings Outlook

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for today's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Tractor Supply modeled for quarterly EPS of 87 cents per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 7.45 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 0.68 percent from the same quarter last year.

Tractor Supply's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate 0.68 1.27 0.53 0.91 EPS Actual 0.72 1.25 0.46 0.94

Stock Performance

As of Jan. 31, Tractor Supply's share price was around $79. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.37 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Tractor Supply stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Tractor Supply's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.