Symantec's Q3 Earnings Outlook

Symantec (NASDAQ: SYMC) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Symantec's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Symantec analysts model for earnings of 44 cents per share on sales of $1.27 billion.

Symantec EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 32 cents and sales were $1 billion. The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 16.7 percent increase revenue from the year-ago period.

Symantec's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.31 0.28 0.28 EPS Actual 0.4 0.33 0.28 0.32

Q3 EPS Estimate: 44 cents per share

Q3 Revenues Estimate: $1 billion

Stock Performance

Shares of Symantec were trading at $27.07 as of Jan. 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.02 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Symantec stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Symantec's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.