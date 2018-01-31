Market Overview

Qorvo's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 31, 2018 12:11pm   Comments
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for today's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.60 and sales around $841.49 million.

In the same quarter last year, Qorvo reported earnings per share of $1.35 per share on sales of $825.4 million. If the company were to match the current consensus estimate, revenue would be up 1.95 percent from the same quarter last year.

In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 1.44 0.8 0.81 1.26
EPS Actual 1.52 0.87 0.85 1.35

 

Q3 EPS Estimate: $1.6
Q3 Revenues Estimate: $841 million

Stock Performance

Shares of Qorvo were trading at $68.19 as of Jan. 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.13 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Qorvo stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Qorvo's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/yqgd8xcs

Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

