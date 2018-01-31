Qorvo's Q3 Earnings Preview

Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for today's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.60 and sales around $841.49 million.

In the same quarter last year, Qorvo reported earnings per share of $1.35 per share on sales of $825.4 million. If the company were to match the current consensus estimate, revenue would be up 1.95 percent from the same quarter last year.

In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.44 0.8 0.81 1.26 EPS Actual 1.52 0.87 0.85 1.35

Q3 EPS Estimate: $1.6

Q3 Revenues Estimate: $841 million

Stock Performance

Shares of Qorvo were trading at $68.19 as of Jan. 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.13 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Qorvo stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Qorvo's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/yqgd8xcs