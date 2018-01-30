Earnings Preview For Washington Trust Bancorp

On Tuesday, Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) will release its latest earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp earnings of 75 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $30.58 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Washington Trust Bancorp reported EPS of 70 cents on revenue of $28.5 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 7.14 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 6.97 percent from the year-ago period.

Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.7 0.7 EPS Actual 0.75 0.76 0.68

Q4 EPS Estimate: 75 cents per share

Q4 Revenues Estimate: $30 million

Stock Performance

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp were trading around $54.15. Over the last 52-week period, shares of Washington Trust Bancorp have declined 6.31 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Washington Trust Bancorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Washington Trust Bancorp's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/corporateprofile.aspx?iid=100491