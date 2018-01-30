Robert Half International's Earnings Preview

On Tuesday, Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) will release its latest earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Robert Half International will report earnings of 64 cents per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Robert Half International posted a profit of 61 cents per share on sales of $1.25 billion. If the company were to match the current consensus estimate, earnings would be up 4.92 percent. Sales would be up 4.35 percent from the same quarter last year.

Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 EPS Estimate 0.7 0.66 0.58 EPS Actual 0.68 0.64 0.62

Q4 EPS Estimate: 64 cents per share

Q4 Revenues Estimate: $1 billion

Stock Performance

Shares of Robert Half International are trading at $57.40. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.24 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Robert Half International stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Robert Half International's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.roberthalf.com/investor-center/quarterly-conference-call#