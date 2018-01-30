Plantronics Q3 Earnings Preview

Plantronics (NYSE: PLT) unveils its next round of earnings Tuesday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Plantronics's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Plantronics will report earnings of 79 cents per share on revenue of $220.4 million.

Plantronics EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 81 cents and sales were $232 million. If the company were to match the current consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, sales would be down 5.35 percent on a year-over-year basis.

Plantronics' reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.75 0.72 0.82 EPS Actual 0.8 0.7 0.81 0.79

Q3 EPS Estimate: 79 cents per share

Q3 Revenues Estimate: $220 million

Stock Performance

Shares of Plantronics were trading at $54.24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.56 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Plantronics stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

The Plantronics's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investor.plantronics.com/event