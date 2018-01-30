Packaging Of America's Earnings Preview

Packaging of America (NYSE: PKG) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for today's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Packaging of America EPS will likely be near $1.51 while revenue will be around $1.6 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Packaging of America reported EPS of $1.23 on revenue of $1.4 billion. Revenue would be have grown 8.33 percent from the same quarter last year.

The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate 1.69 1.46 1.25 1.16 EPS Actual 1.68 1.52 1.27 1.23

Q4 EPS Estimate: $1.51

Q4 Revenues Estimate: $1 billion

Stock Performance

As of Jan. 30, Packaging of America's share price was $126.93. For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 35 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Packaging of America stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.