Earnings Preview For Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Jan. 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $5.25 and sales around $289.7 million.

In the same quarter last year, Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $4.79 on sales of $256.2 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the current consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, sales will be up 13.08 percent from the same quarter last year.

Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate 4.99 4.66 4.37 4.27 EPS Actual 5.43 5.22 4.67 4.79

Q4 EPS Estimate: $5.25

Q4 Revenues Estimate: $289 million

Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Acceptance are trading around $365.44. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 82.56 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Credit Acceptance stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Credit Acceptance's Q4 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.creditacceptance.com/