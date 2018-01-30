CA Earnings Preview

On Tuesday, CA (NASDAQ: CA) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for CA.

Earnings and Revenue

CA earnings will be near 60 cents per share on sales of $1.03 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, CA reported EPS of 63 cents per share on revenue of $1 billion. The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 6.26 percent sales increase from the year-ago period.

Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.55 0.49 EPS Actual 0.62 0.61 0.54

Q3 EPS Estimate: 60 cents per share

Q3 Revenues Estimate: $1 billion

Stock Performance

Shares of CA were trading at $35.9 as of Jan. 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.55 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on CA stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CA's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3avafr54