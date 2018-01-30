Earnings Preview: Advanced Energy Indus

Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for today's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Advanced Energy Indus reporting earnings of $1.22 on sales of $177.2 million.

Advanced Energy Indus EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.06 and sales were $135 million. Sales would be up 30.95 percent from the same quarter last year.

Advanced Energy Indus's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate 1.17 1.07 0.96 0.81 EPS Actual 1.19 1.22 1.04 1.06

Q4 EPS Estimate: $1.22

Q4 Revenues Estimate: $177 million

Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Indus were trading at $73.65. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.34 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Advanced Energy Indus stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.