Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview: Advanced Energy Indus
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 30, 2018 1:20pm   Comments
Share:
Related AEIS
5 Stocks To Watch For December 29, 2017
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Praxair, Centurylink And More
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for today's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Advanced Energy Indus reporting earnings of $1.22 on sales of $177.2 million.

Advanced Energy Indus EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.06 and sales were $135 million. Sales would be up 30.95 percent from the same quarter last year.

Advanced Energy Indus's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016
EPS Estimate 1.17 1.07 0.96 0.81
EPS Actual 1.19 1.22 1.04 1.06

 

Q4 EPS Estimate: $1.22
Q4 Revenues Estimate: $177 million

Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Indus were trading at $73.65. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.34 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Advanced Energy Indus stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEIS)

5 Stocks To Watch For December 29, 2017
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Praxair, Centurylink And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AEIS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.