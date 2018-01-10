On Wednesday, Jan. 10, Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ: RELL) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company based on its announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Richardson Electronics reporting a quarterly loss of 8 cents per share on sales of $35 million.

Richardson Electronics' EPS in the same period a year ago was a loss of 1 cent. Sales were $33 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a/an 38.46-percent decrease for the company. Sales would be up 3.76 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.01 -0.11

Q2 EPS Estimate: An 8-cent loss.

Q2 Revenues Estimate: $35 million.

Stock Performance

Shares of Richardson Electronics were trading at $6.91 as of Jan. 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.34 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Richardson Electronics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.