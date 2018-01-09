VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) will be releasing its next round of earnings Tuesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict VOXX International will report earnings of 14 cents per share on revenue of $151 million.

VOXX International reported a per-share profit of 58 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $198 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 41.67 percent decrease for the company. Revenue would be down 24.10 percent from the year-ago period.

The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.07 0.06 0.24 EPS Actual -0.74 -0.13 0 0.24

Q3 EPS Estimate: 0.14

Q3 Revenues Estimate: $151 million

Stock Performance

As of Jan. 9, VOXX International's share price was $5.75. For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 12.75 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on VOXX International stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past ninety days.