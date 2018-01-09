Synnex (NYSE: SNX) releases its next round of earnings Jan. 9. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Synnex modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.68 on revenue of $4 billion.

Synnex EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.13. Revenue was $3 billion. If the company were to match the current consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 4.28 percent. Revenue would be up 25.03 percent from the same quarter last year.

Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate 1.97 1.76 2.09 EPS Actual 2.16 2.08 1.82 2.57

Q4 EPS Estimate: 2.68

Q4 Revenues Estimate: $4 billion

Stock Performance

As of Jan. 9, Synnex's share price was $139.04. For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 12.76 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Synnex stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Synnex's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. ET.