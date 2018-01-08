On Monday, Jan. 8, Limoneira (NASDAQ: LMNR) will report fourth-quarter earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's latest release.

Earnings and Revenue

Limoneira's per-share loss will be near 20 cents on sales of $15 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Limoneira posted a loss of 1 cent per share on sales of $19 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 150-percent increase for the company. Sales would be down 20.14 percent from the year-ago period. Limoneira's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.18 -0.18 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.52 0.22 -0.16 -0.08

Q4 EPS Estimate: A 20-cent loss.

Q4 Revenues Estimate: $15 million.

Stock Performance

Shares of Limoneira were trading at $22.49 as of Jan. 8. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.05 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Limoneira stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Limoneira's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.