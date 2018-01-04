Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Aehr Test Systems's earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Aehr Test Systems breakeven status on a per-share basis. Revenue is expected at $7 million.

Aehr Test Systems EPS in the same period a year ago totaled a 3-cent loss. Sales were $4 million.

Here's how the Aehr Test Systems's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.04 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.03 -0.14 -0.08

Q2 EPS Estimate: 0

Q2 Revenues Estimate: $7 million

Stock Performance

Aehr Test Systems's share price is $2.84. Given that its 52-week returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Aehr Test Systems stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Aehr Test Systems's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.