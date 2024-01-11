Loading... Loading...

As the day concludes, John Wiley & Sons WLY is preparing to distribute a dividend payout of $0.35 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 4.35%. This payout is exclusive to investors who held the stock before the ex-dividend date on December 26, 2023.

John Wiley & Sons Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-12-26 4 $0.35 4.35% 2023-12-14 2023-12-27 2024-01-11 2023-10-06 4 $0.35 3.81% 2023-09-28 2023-10-10 2023-10-25 2023-07-05 4 $0.35 4.55% 2023-06-26 2023-07-06 2023-07-20 2023-04-10 4 $0.35 3.76% 2023-03-29 2023-04-11 2023-04-25 2022-12-23 4 $0.35 3.31% 2022-12-15 2022-12-27 2023-01-11 2022-10-07 4 $0.35 3.52% 2022-09-29 2022-10-11 2022-10-26 2022-07-05 4 $0.35 3.02% 2022-06-23 2022-07-06 2022-07-20 2022-04-04 4 $0.34 2.61% 2022-03-24 2022-04-05 2022-04-20 2021-12-27 4 $0.34 2.53% 2021-12-16 2021-12-28 2022-01-12 2021-10-08 4 $0.34 2.59% 2021-09-30 2021-10-12 2021-10-27 2021-07-02 4 $0.34 2.41% 2021-06-23 2021-07-06 2021-07-21 2021-04-05 4 $0.34 2.63% 2021-03-25 2021-04-06 2021-04-21

John Wiley & Sons's dividend yield falls in the middle range when compared to its industry peers, with DallasNews DALN having the highest annualized dividend yield at 14.55%.

Analyzing John Wiley & Sons Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

The company demonstrated a positive dividend growth pattern from 2020 to 2023, with the dividend per share rising from $1.37 to $1.40. This signifies the company's commitment to consistently increasing shareholder dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For John Wiley & Sons

From 2020 to 2023, John Wiley & Sons has demonstrated an upward trend in earnings, with earnings per share rising from $2.76 to $3.30. This positive earnings growth bodes well for investors looking to generate income through cash dividend payouts.

Recap

Considering the increase in dividend per share from 2020 to 2023 along with an increase in earnings per share, John Wiley & Sons appears to be in a strong financial position, indicating their ability to sustain dividend distributions to investors.

To stay well-informed about potential changes in financials or dividend disbursements, investors should closely observe the company's performance in the upcoming quarters.

