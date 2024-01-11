As the day concludes, John Wiley & Sons WLY is preparing to distribute a dividend payout of $0.35 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 4.35%. This payout is exclusive to investors who held the stock before the ex-dividend date on December 26, 2023.
John Wiley & Sons Recent Dividend Payouts
|Ex-Date
|Payments per year
|Dividend
|Yield
|Announced
|Record
|Payable
|2023-12-26
|4
|$0.35
|4.35%
|2023-12-14
|2023-12-27
|2024-01-11
|2023-10-06
|4
|$0.35
|3.81%
|2023-09-28
|2023-10-10
|2023-10-25
|2023-07-05
|4
|$0.35
|4.55%
|2023-06-26
|2023-07-06
|2023-07-20
|2023-04-10
|4
|$0.35
|3.76%
|2023-03-29
|2023-04-11
|2023-04-25
|2022-12-23
|4
|$0.35
|3.31%
|2022-12-15
|2022-12-27
|2023-01-11
|2022-10-07
|4
|$0.35
|3.52%
|2022-09-29
|2022-10-11
|2022-10-26
|2022-07-05
|4
|$0.35
|3.02%
|2022-06-23
|2022-07-06
|2022-07-20
|2022-04-04
|4
|$0.34
|2.61%
|2022-03-24
|2022-04-05
|2022-04-20
|2021-12-27
|4
|$0.34
|2.53%
|2021-12-16
|2021-12-28
|2022-01-12
|2021-10-08
|4
|$0.34
|2.59%
|2021-09-30
|2021-10-12
|2021-10-27
|2021-07-02
|4
|$0.34
|2.41%
|2021-06-23
|2021-07-06
|2021-07-21
|2021-04-05
|4
|$0.34
|2.63%
|2021-03-25
|2021-04-06
|2021-04-21
John Wiley & Sons's dividend yield falls in the middle range when compared to its industry peers, with DallasNews DALN having the highest annualized dividend yield at 14.55%.
Analyzing John Wiley & Sons Financial Health
Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.
YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share
The company demonstrated a positive dividend growth pattern from 2020 to 2023, with the dividend per share rising from $1.37 to $1.40. This signifies the company's commitment to consistently increasing shareholder dividends.
YoY Earnings Growth For John Wiley & Sons
From 2020 to 2023, John Wiley & Sons has demonstrated an upward trend in earnings, with earnings per share rising from $2.76 to $3.30. This positive earnings growth bodes well for investors looking to generate income through cash dividend payouts.
Recap
This article delves into the recent dividend payout of John Wiley & Sons and its implications for shareholders. Presently, the company is distributing a dividend of $0.35 per share, leading to an annualized dividend yield of 4.35%.
Considering the increase in dividend per share from 2020 to 2023 along with an increase in earnings per share, John Wiley & Sons appears to be in a strong financial position, indicating their ability to sustain dividend distributions to investors.
To stay well-informed about potential changes in financials or dividend disbursements, investors should closely observe the company's performance in the upcoming quarters.
[Monitor live stock price updates for John Wiley & Sons on Benzinga.](https://www.benzinga.com/quote/John Wiley & Sons (NYSE: WLY))
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
