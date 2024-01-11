Thor Industries Delivers Strong Performance and Growing Profits, Elevating Investor Returns

Loading... Loading...

At the end of today, January 11, 2024, Thor Industries THO will distribute a dividend payout of $0.48 per share, translating to an annualized dividend yield of 1.74%. Shareholders who held the stock before the ex-dividend date on December 27, 2023 will benefit from this payout.

Thor Industries Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-12-27 4 $0.48 1.74% 2023-12-14 2023-12-28 2024-01-11 2023-10-31 4 $0.48 2.13% 2023-10-10 2023-11-01 2023-11-10 2023-07-06 4 $0.45 1.87% 2023-06-22 2023-07-07 2023-07-21 2023-04-11 4 $0.45 2.35% 2023-03-28 2023-04-12 2023-04-26 2022-12-29 4 $0.45 2.15% 2022-12-15 2022-12-30 2023-01-13 2022-10-25 4 $0.45 2.3% 2022-10-12 2022-10-26 2022-11-09 2022-07-01 4 $0.43 2.41% 2022-06-21 2022-07-05 2022-07-19 2022-04-05 4 $0.43 2.03% 2022-03-22 2022-04-06 2022-04-20 2021-12-29 4 $0.43 1.69% 2021-12-16 2021-12-30 2022-01-13 2021-10-21 4 $0.43 1.42% 2021-10-07 2021-10-22 2021-11-05 2021-07-01 4 $0.41 1.56% 2021-06-18 2021-07-02 2021-07-16 2021-03-31 4 $0.41 1.08% 2021-03-18 2021-04-02 2021-04-16

Thor Industries's dividend yield falls in the middle range when compared to its industry peers, with Ford Motor F having the highest annualized dividend yield at 5.07%.

Analyzing Thor Industries Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

Investors witnessed an upward trajectory in the company's dividend per share between 2020 and 2023. The dividend per share rose from $1.62 to $1.86, indicating the company's dedication to enhancing shareholder value through increased dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For Thor Industries

The earnings chart illustrates an increase in Thor Industries's earnings per share, from $5.29 in 2020 to $5.41 in 2023. This positive earnings growth provides income-seeking investors with optimism, as it suggests potential for higher cash dividend payouts in the future.

Recap

This article takes an in-depth look at Thor Industries's recent dividend payout and its implications for shareholders. The company is currently distributing a dividend of $0.48 per share today, translating to an annualized dividend yield of 1.74%.

Considering the increase in dividend per share from 2020 to 2023 along with an increase in earnings per share, Thor Industries appears to be in a strong financial position, indicating their ability to sustain dividend distributions to investors.

Investors are advised to closely monitor the company's performance in the upcoming quarters to stay informed about any fluctuations in financials or dividend disbursements.

