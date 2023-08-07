Maximizing Investor Returns: ABM Indus Unleashes Growth Potential with Strong Performance

By the close of today, August 07, 2023, ABM Indus ABM will issue a dividend payout of $0.22 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 1.94%. Only those investors who owned the stock prior to the ex-dividend date on July 05, 2023 will receive this payout.

ABM Indus Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-07-05 4 $0.22 1.94% 2023-06-06 2023-07-06 2023-08-07 2023-04-05 4 $0.22 1.84% 2023-03-08 2023-04-06 2023-05-01 2023-01-04 4 $0.22 1.9% 2022-12-05 2023-01-05 2023-02-06 2022-10-05 4 $0.2 1.69% 2022-09-09 2022-10-06 2022-11-07 2022-07-06 4 $0.2 1.56% 2022-06-08 2022-07-07 2022-08-01 2022-04-06 4 $0.2 1.71% 2022-03-08 2022-04-07 2022-05-02 2022-01-05 4 $0.2 1.7% 2021-12-15 2022-01-06 2022-02-07 2021-10-06 4 $0.19 1.61% 2021-09-08 2021-10-07 2021-11-01 2021-06-30 4 $0.19 1.57% 2021-06-08 2021-07-01 2021-08-02 2021-03-31 4 $0.19 1.59% 2021-03-09 2021-04-01 2021-05-03 2021-01-06 4 $0.19 1.85% 2020-12-16 2021-01-07 2021-02-01 2020-09-30 4 $0.18 1.93% 2020-09-08 2020-10-01 2020-11-02

In terms of dividend yield, ABM Indus finds itself in the middle ground among its industry peers, while Aris Water Solutions ARIS takes the lead with the highest annualized dividend yield at 3.09%.

Analyzing ABM Indus Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

As you can see, from 2019 to 2022, investors saw an average increase in the company's dividend per share, rising from $0.72 in 2019 to $0.81 in 2022. This is good for investors because it shows that the company has steadily returned more capital back to their shareholders and it could mean that they are planning to continue increasing dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For ABM Indus

From 2019 to 2022, ABM Indus experienced a growth in earnings per share, with an increase from $2.04 to $3.66. This positive earnings trend indicates the company's potential to enhance their cash dividend payout, which can benefit income-seeking investors.

Recap

In this article, we explore the recent dividend payout of ABM Indus and its significance for shareholders. The company has decided to distribute a dividend of $0.22 per share today, which equates to an annualized dividend yield of 1.94%.

Considering the increase in dividend per share from 2019 to 2022 along with an increase in earnings per share, ABM Indus appears to be in a strong financial position, indicating their ability to sustain dividend distributions to investors.

Investors are encouraged to closely track the company's performance in the upcoming quarters to stay informed of any updates in financials or dividend disbursements.

