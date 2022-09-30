Trinseo's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Trinseo TSE.

What's Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 32 cents per share. On Wednesday, Trinseo will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 32 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company's dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own TSE as of the end of Tuesday's session are eligible to receive the 32 cents dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on October 20, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

