Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy SS&C Technologies Hldgs Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC.

What's Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 20 per share. On Wednesday, SS&C Technologies Hldgs will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 20 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company's dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own SSNC as of the end of Tuesday's session are eligible to receive the 20 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on September 15, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

