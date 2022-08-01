Wells Fargo's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Wells Fargo WFC.
What's Happening
The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 30 per share. On Thursday, Wells Fargo will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 30 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
In order to be eligible to receive a company's dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own WFC as of the end of Wednesday's session are eligible to receive the 30 dividend payout for every share that they own.
According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on September 01, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.
