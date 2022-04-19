QQQ
Star Group's Ex-Dividend Date Is Friday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
April 19, 2022 10:53 am
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Star Group (NYSE:SGU).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.1525 per share. On Friday, Star Group will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1525 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own SGU as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.1525 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 03, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

