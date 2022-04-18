QQQ
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Gladstone Commercial Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
April 18, 2022 10:46 am
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.1254 per share. On Thursday, Gladstone Commercial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1254 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own GOOD as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.1254 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 29, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

