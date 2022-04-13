QQQ
+ 5.01
334.44
+ 1.48%
BTC/USD
+ 1125.06
41200.00
+ 2.8074%
DIA
+ 1.48
340.74
+ 0.43%
SPY
+ 2.80
435.49
+ 0.64%
TLT
+ 0.99
121.98
+ 0.81%
GLD
+ 1.10
182.67
+ 0.6%

Clough Global Opps: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
April 13, 2022 11:05 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Clough Global Opps: Dividend Insights

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Clough Global Opps (AMEX:GLQ).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.1162 per share. On Monday, Clough Global Opps will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1162 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own GLQ as of the end of Friday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.1162 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 29, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing Clough Global Equity's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 9, 2021, Clough Global Equity (AMEX:GLQ) declared a dividend payable on August 31, 2021 to its shareholders. Clough Global Equity also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before August 20, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Understanding Clough Global Equity's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 9, 2021, Clough Global Equity (AMEX:GLQ) declared a dividend payable on June 30, 2021 to its shareholders. Clough Global Equity also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before June 21, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Clough Global Equity Fund Increases Its Monthly Distribution To $0.115/share

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Monthly Cash Distribution of $0.105/Share