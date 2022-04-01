QQQ
Preferred Bank: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
April 1, 2022 11:23 am
Preferred Bank: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share. On Wednesday, Preferred Bank will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.43 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own PFBC as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.43 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 21, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

