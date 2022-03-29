QQQ
+ 3.75
361.16
+ 1.03%
BTC/USD
+ 215.30
47337.51
+ 0.4569%
DIA
+ 1.64
347.85
+ 0.47%
SPY
+ 2.68
453.24
+ 0.59%
TLT
+ 0.96
128.80
+ 0.74%
GLD
-0.48
179.54
-0.27%

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Steelcase Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
March 29, 2022 10:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Steelcase Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Steelcase (NYSE:SCS).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.145 per share. On Friday, Steelcase will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.145 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own SCS as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.145 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 14, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Steelcase

On June 23, 2021, Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 20, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Steelcase is set for July 2, 2021. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Steelcase

On March 23, 2021, Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on April 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. Steelcase has an ex-dividend date set for for April 1, 2021. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Steelcase

On December 17, 2020, Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) declared a dividend payable on January 11, 2021 to its shareholders. Steelcase also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before December 28, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Evaluating The Safety Of Steelcase's Dividend

This is your daily dividend safety check. Let's look at Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) to see if its 3.38% dividend yield is safe, judging by its earnings to dividend payout ratio and history of dividend cuts. read more