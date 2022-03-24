QQQ
Vail Resorts's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
March 24, 2022 10:49 am
Vail Resorts's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.91 per share. On Tuesday, Vail Resorts will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.91 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own MTN as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $1.91 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 14, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

$100 Invested In Vail Resorts 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.44%. Currently, Vail Resorts has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion. read more

