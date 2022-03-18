QQQ
+ 3.08
341.36
+ 0.89%
BTC/USD
+ 3.59
40921.49
+ 0.0088%
DIA
-1.93
347.38
-0.56%
SPY
-1.03
442.10
-0.23%
TLT
+ 1.49
130.34
+ 1.13%
GLD
-0.59
181.48
-0.33%

Caleres's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
March 18, 2022 10:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Caleres's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Caleres (NYSE:CAL).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share. On Wednesday, Caleres will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.07 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own CAL as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.07 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 08, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on Caleres’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Caleres

  read more

Analyzing Caleres's Ex-Dividend Date

On December 9, 2020, Caleres (NYSE:CAL) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on January 6, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Caleres is set for December 21, 2020. read more

Cal Maine Foods Announces $0.317/Share Dividend

Late Market Roundup (TOL, DAL, HPQ, CSCO, DELL, CAL, LCC, ALK, JBLU, LUV)