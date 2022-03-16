QQQ
Broadcom: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
March 16, 2022 11:00 am
Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $4.1 per share. On Monday, Broadcom will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $4.1 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own AVGO as of the end of Sunday’s session are eligible to receive the $4.1 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 31, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Dividends

