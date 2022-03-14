QQQ
+ 1.13
323.27
+ 0.35%
BTC/USD
+ 1270.64
39047.98
+ 3.3635%
DIA
+ 4.08
325.94
+ 1.24%
SPY
+ 3.66
416.41
+ 0.87%
TLT
-2.47
137.38
-1.83%
GLD
-2.53
187.62
-1.37%

Canadian Natural Res: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
March 14, 2022 10:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Canadian Natural Res: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. On Thursday, Canadian Natural Res will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.75 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own CNQ as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.75 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 05, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Canadian Natural Res

On November 5, 2020, Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) declared a dividend payable on January 5, 2021 to its shareholders. Canadian Natural Res also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before December 9, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Canadian Natural Resources Raises Dividend 60% to C$0.20

Silver Wheaton, HudBay Minerals and Other Hot Canadian Stocks

6 High Yield Canadian Dividend Aristocrats On Sale (BNS, CNI, CNQ, CP, ECA, ENB, ENY, EWC, IMO, RBA, SJR, TD, TLM, TRI, TRP, TU)