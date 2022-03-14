QQQ
Dick's Sporting Goods's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
March 14, 2022 10:51 am
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.4875 per share. On Thursday, Dick’s Sporting Goods will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.4875 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own DKS as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.4875 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 25, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

