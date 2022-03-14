Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Delaware Investments Div Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF).

What's Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0676 per share. On Thursday, Delaware Investments Div will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0676 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company's dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own DDF as of the end of Wednesday's session are eligible to receive the $0.0676 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 25, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

