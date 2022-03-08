QQQ
-1.52
326.38
-0.47%
BTC/USD
+ 570.47
38558.47
+ 1.5%
DIA
-0.88
329.35
-0.27%
SPY
-1.50
420.93
-0.36%
TLT
-1.33
140.50
-0.96%
GLD
+ 5.43
180.98
+ 2.91%

NL Industries's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
March 8, 2022 9:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
NL Industries's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NL Industries (NYSE:NL).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share. On Friday, NL Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.07 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own NL as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.07 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 24, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on NL Industries’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: NL Industries

On May 20, 2021, NL Industries (NYSE:NL) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 22, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for NL Industries is set for June 4, 2021. read more

NL Industries to Suspend Qtr. Dividend, Cites Financial Conditions