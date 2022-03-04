QQQ
-4.96
347.22
-1.45%
BTC/USD
-226.16
38922.50
-0.58%
DIA
-1.82
339.95
-0.54%
SPY
-3.61
439.32
-0.83%
TLT
+ 2.38
135.48
+ 1.73%
GLD
+ 2.88
177.92
+ 1.59%

Occidental Petroleum: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
March 4, 2022 9:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Occidental Petroleum: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share. On Wednesday, Occidental Petroleum will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.13 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own OXY as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.13 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 15, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on Occidental Petroleum click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Occidental Petroleum Stock In The Last 20 Years

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Occidental Petroleum Stock In The Last 20 Years

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 8.24%, generating a 6.55% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case. read more

Occidental Announces Special Dividend Related to Final Step of Spinoff of CRC: Holders Will Receive 0.094 Shares of CRC Common for Each Share of OXY

Hearing Occidental Petroleum Pres Has Said Co. Does Not Plan to Cut Dividend

Occidental Petroleum Raises Annual Dividend from $2.88 to $3/Share