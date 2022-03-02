QQQ
-4.85
352.07
-1.4%
BTC/USD
-1282.98
42610.00
-2.92%
DIA
-2.27
341.27
-0.67%
SPY
-3.84
441.73
-0.88%
TLT
+ 1.91
134.56
+ 1.4%
GLD
+ 0.25
179.49
+ 0.14%

LeMaitre Vascular: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
March 2, 2022 11:13 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
LeMaitre Vascular: Dividend Insights

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share. On Monday, LeMaitre Vascular will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.125 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own LMAT as of the end of Sunday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.125 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 24, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on LeMaitre Vascular click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing LeMaitre Vascular's Ex-Dividend Date

Analyzing LeMaitre Vascular's Ex-Dividend Date

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) declared a dividend payable on June 3, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 27, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of LeMaitre Vascular's stock as of May 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Analyzing LeMaitre Vascular's Ex-Dividend Date

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) declared a dividend payable on March 25, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 23, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of LeMaitre Vascular's stock as of March 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Understanding LeMaitre Vascular's Ex-Dividend Date

On October 20, 2020, LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on December 3, 2020. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for LeMaitre Vascular will be on November 18, 2020. read more

LeMaitre Raises Qtr. Dividend from $0.03 to $0.035/Share