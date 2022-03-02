QQQ
-2.26
349.48
-0.65%
BTC/USD
-1325.35
42567.63
-3.02%
DIA
+ 0.77
338.24
+ 0.23%
SPY
-0.24
438.13
-0.05%
TLT
+ 1.04
135.43
+ 0.76%
GLD
+ 0.26
179.47
+ 0.14%

Kontoor Brands: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
March 2, 2022 11:13 am
Kontoor Brands: Dividend Insights

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share. On Monday, Kontoor Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.46 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own KTB as of the end of Sunday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.46 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 18, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on Kontoor Brands’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

Posted-In:

Dividends

