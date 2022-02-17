QQQ
Goldman Sachs MLP's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
February 17, 2022 9:46 am
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share. On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs MLP will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.175 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own GER as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.175 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 28, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on Goldman Sachs MLP’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

