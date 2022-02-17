QQQ
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Brunswick Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
February 17, 2022 9:45 am
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Brunswick Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Brunswick (NYSE:BC).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.365 per share. On Tuesday, Brunswick will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.365 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own BC as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.365 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 15, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

