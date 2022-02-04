QQQ
+ 0.66
352.89
+ 0.19%
BTC/USD
+ 2278.18
39589.79
+ 6.11%
DIA
-2.39
353.37
-0.68%
SPY
-1.46
448.06
-0.33%
TLT
-2.22
143.31
-1.57%
GLD
-0.09
168.69
-0.05%

Berkshire Hills Bancorp: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
February 4, 2022 10:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Berkshire Hills Bancorp: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share. On Wednesday, Berkshire Hills Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.12 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own BHLB as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.12 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 24, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on Berkshire Hills Bancorp click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Understanding Berkshire Hills Bancorp's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 18, 2021, Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) declared a dividend payable on July 8, 2021 to its shareholders. Berkshire Hills Bancorp also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before June 29, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Understanding Berkshire Hills Bancorp's Ex-Dividend Date

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) declared a dividend payable on December 29, 2020 to its shareholders as of November 30, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Berkshire Hills Bancorp's stock as of December 17, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. read more

10 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Tuesday, August 2

Berkshire Hills Increases Qtr. Dividend To $0.19/Share