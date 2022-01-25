QQQ
-10.34
363.64
-2.93%
BTC/USD
-383.53
36276.82
-1.05%
DIA
-8.02
351.83
-2.33%
SPY
-11.99
451.83
-2.73%
TLT
+ 1.20
141.25
+ 0.84%
GLD
+ 0.52
171.51
+ 0.3%

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Value Line Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
January 25, 2022 9:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Value Line Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Value Line.

What’s Happening

(NASDAQ:VALU) announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share. On Friday, Value Line will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.22 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own VALU as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.22 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 11, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing Value Line's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 16, 2021, Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) declared a dividend payable on August 11, 2021 to its shareholders. Value Line also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before July 26, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Understanding Value Line's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 16, 2021, Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) declared a dividend payable on May 11, 2021 to its shareholders. Value Line also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 26, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Value Line Increases Qtr. Dividend From $0.16 To $0.17/Share

Value Line Raises Qtr. Dividend from $0.15 to $0.16/Share